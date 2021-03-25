KANKAKEE — Raymond Hall, the husband of Kankakee City Clerk candidate Destini Sutherland-Hall, was charged Wednesday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon that was loaded and no valid concealed carry license.
The 50-year-old Hall was arrested Tuesday on charges that he brought a gun inside the Kankakee Public Library at Tuesday’s clerk debate.
When he was taken into custody, Hall was carrying a loaded 9-mm semiautomatic handgun, according to police.
Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Hall’s bond at $30,000, with 10 percent required to post.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe asked for a $75,000 bond. Kankakee attorney Jamie Boyd, who is representing Hall, asked for a $100,000 recognizance bond.
“My client knows he made a big mistake and it will cost him,” Boyd argued for the recognizance bond.
Boyd said Hall had completed the state’s mandatory course to receive his concealed carry license and was waiting for the license.
“He knew he was carrying without a license. I don’t think he’ll ever get that license now,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.
Rowe said his office doesn’t normally agree to a recognizance bond in felony cases.
The possible sentence is up to three years in prison at 50 percent, Rowe said.
Elliott also ordered Hall to stay out of the Executive Centre, which is where the library is located, during the pendency of the case.
Rowe said at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hall walked through the library. There is a detector used for books, much like a metal detector.
A library employee saw Hall come into the library. Before Hall reached the detector, he patted his waist where a gun might be, the witness said. Hall then walked around the detector.
It raised the employee’s suspicions, and police were called.
Hall told police he had a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card and concealed carry license, according to police.
Police checked with KanComm dispatch and learned the FOID was valid but Hall did not have a valid concealed carry license, police say.
Hall said a second time he had a valid concealed carry license, according to police.
According to the state statute, even with a valid concealed carry license, a person cannot take a firearm into a building under the control of the local government, which includes the library.
Nearly 30 minutes after the debate had started, at about 6:05 p.m., the forum was interrupted when moderator Theodis Pace informed the audience that Sutherland-Hall needed to attend to a matter outside the room where the debate was being held.
Elevated conversation could be heard inside the library meeting room and Democratic Party candidate Stacy Gall and her husband, Mike, were taken aside by a Kankakee County NAACP member for a few moments. It was later learned the person informed the couple of what had transpired.
After about a 5-minute break, Sutherland-Hall and Gall took their seats and continued answering questions.
