BRADLEY — Victor E. Apted, of Bourbonnais, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless homicide and aggravated speeding after a weekend vehicle crash that killed Dayton R. Roy, of Grant Park.

The 20-year-old Roy was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said.

Apted, 28, was on court supervision for a 2019 DUI conviction, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Souligne said during Apted’s bond hearing Monday.

