KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County judge set a man’s bond at $1 million after the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the man with aggravated battery and endangering the life of a child last week.
According to court documents, Andre Banks Jr., 24, of Kankakee, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery and is accused of beating, strangling and using his hands and feet to batter a woman in a house in the 300 block of South Chicago Avenue on April 6.
The victim was transferred to a hospital in Cook County for treatment, according to police reports. A baby found next to the victim was taken to the hospital and found to have no injuries, police said.
Banks is currently on probation after pleading guilty to a 2020 misdemeanor domestic battery arrest, according to court records.
Banks has an open battery case for a March 25 incident.
His next court date in all cases is May 4.
The woman in the April 6 attack was not the victim in either earlier case.
At approximately 12:13 a.m. April 6, an officer was dispatched to the area of South Chicago Avenue in reference to a welfare check involving a battered woman, a Kankakee police report said.
Upon arriving, the caller told the officer he returned to the house and discovered the woman laying on a mattress in the living room with blood over her head and blood all over the floor.
There was an infant in a car seat covered in blood next to the mattress, the caller told police.
The caller said he discovered a baseball bat in half in the living room area where the victim was lying.
Banks was laying down sleeping on a couch, the police report said.
The caller told the officer he did not try to wake Banks but instead attempted to wake the victim, who was barely responsive and slurring her words, according to the report.
When they entered the house, officers said they found the victim covered in blankets, laying down on a mattress in the living room with blood covering her face and head. They later discovered the victim had fresh bruises on her thighs and a swollen left eye with bruising, the report said.
Officers found Banks sleeping on a couch in the living room. After the officers woke up Banks, he told them he did not know what occurred and that there were unknown people there before he fell asleep on the couch, according to the report.
An officer observed Banks had blood on his shoes and clothes that he was wearing, the report said.
Officers detained Banks and took him to the police department, where he was later placed under arrest, police said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002.
