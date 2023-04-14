Andre Banks Jr. photo

Andre Banks Jr.

 Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County judge set a man’s bond at $1 million after the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the man with aggravated battery and endangering the life of a child last week.

According to court documents, Andre Banks Jr., 24, of Kankakee, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery and is accused of beating, strangling and using his hands and feet to batter a woman in a house in the 300 block of South Chicago Avenue on April 6.

The victim was transferred to a hospital in Cook County for treatment, according to police reports. A baby found next to the victim was taken to the hospital and found to have no injuries, police said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

