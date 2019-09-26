Drugs
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Agency arrested Ryan T. Rush, 19, of Aroma Park, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver on Sept. 23. According to a release, agents seized 35 hits of LSD, 1 gram of suspected cocaine, 25 grams of suspected cannabis wax, one pill of suspected ecstasy and three pills of suspected Xanax. Rush was additionally charged with delivery of a controlled substance stemming from two prior KAMEG investigations. A judge set Rush’s bond at $125,000.
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Agency arrested Ronald D. McLemore, 52, of Kankakee, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on Sept. 20. According to a KAMEG release, agents seized 14.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in a house in the 2800 block of Devine Street. McLemore also was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance stemming from a prior KAMEG investigation. A judge set McLemore’s bond at $150,000.
DUI
Bradley police arrested Chela M. Toledo, 29, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 22. According to a report, at 12:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Illinois Route 50 and Interstate 57 to a report of an accident. They found a Ford Flex had rear-ended a Dodge Journey. An officer talked to the driver of the Flex, Toledo. The officer determined Toledo to be alcohol impaired. The driver of the Dodge was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Home invasion
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Matthew S. Riley, 34, of Crete, for home invasion, residential burglary and criminal trespass to residence on Sept. 23. According to a prosecutor, Riley is accused of breaking into a home in Countryside Mobile Home Estates, 5194 South U.S. Route 45 in Chebanse. Riley is alleged to have fought with a man. A woman also was in the home at the time. Riley allegedly stabbed the man in the neck and hit him with a vehicle three times. A judge set Riley’s bond at $100,000.
