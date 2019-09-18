Drugs
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Jermaine A. McCoy, 35, of Kankakee, for felon in possession of a weapon and delivery of a controlled substance on Sept. 13. According to a release, KAMEG agents seized a shotgun, ammunition and 2.6 grams of suspected cannabis after executing a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of East Chestnut Street. A prosecutor said during McCoy’s bond hearing on Sept. 16 that McCoy is accused of selling 1.5 grams of suspected cocaine to a confidential informant on Aug. 24. A judge set McCoy’s bond at $300,000.
DUI
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Guadalupe E. Cruz-Arteaga, 35, of Momence, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 14. According to a release, at 12:31 a.m., a trooper on patrol in Iroquois County observed a vehicle traveling at high rate of speed on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 278. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Cruz-Arteaga. Cruz-Arteaga showed signs of alcohol impairment. Cruz-Arteaga was issued tickets for speeding, improper lane usage, following too closely, no valid driver’s license, failure to carry driver’s license on person and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Stephen Wells, 70, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 13. According to a release, at 12:35 a.m., a trooper on patrol in Kankakee County observed a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 308. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Wells. Wells showed signs of alcohol impairment. Wells was issued tickets for driving the wrong way and disobeying a traffic device.
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Ezequiel C. Rico, 40, of Chicago, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 11. According to a release, at 8:51 p.m., a patrol in Kankakee observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 314. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Rico. Rico showed signs of alcohol impairment. Rico was issued a ticket for improper lane usage.
