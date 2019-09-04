Drugs
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christopher D. Hillman, 40, of Dallas, Texas, for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 1. According to a prosecutor, Hillman, who was attending Shoe Fest, had to be restrained because he was thought to be under the influence of something. After they were able to calm Hillman down, he was patted down prior to being taken to a Kankakee hospital to be checked out. Less than five grams of methamphetamine was found on Hillman. A judge released him on a $25,000 recognizance bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Danaryea Brigham, 19, of Indianapolis, for possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams, manufacture and delivery of cannabis more than 5,000 grams and cannabis trafficking on Aug. 28. According to a release, Brigham was a riding in a vehicle that was stopped for speeding. A search of the car led to the discovery of 11 pounds of cannabis and cannabis infused edibles. Brigham was released from Iroquois County Jail after paying the required bond.
DUI
Bourbonnais Police arrested Christopher J. Hunt, 27, of Mokena, for driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing justice on Aug. 26. According to a report, an officer was dispatched to an accident at North Convent Street and Larry Power Road. A vehicle Hunt was driving struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at a traffic light. Hunt showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Home invasion
Bradley Police arrested John Guthrie, 36, of Bourbonnais, and Brenda G. Mixon-Guthrie, 55, of Bradley, both for home invasion that occurred on Aug. 29. According to a prosecutor, the pair are accused of forcing their way into a home in the 1300 block of Blatt Boulevard and assaulted three people in the home. A judge set John Guthrie’s bond at $150,000 and Brenda Mixon-Guthrie’s at $100,000.
Weapons
Kankakee Police arrested Miguel Vega-Pizano, 21, of Kankakee, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Sept. 1. According to a prosecutor, Vega-Pizano’s ex-girlfriend invited him to a house. Vega-Pizano and another man got into an altercation and Vega-Pizano showed he had a weapon. Investigators said the gun was loaded. A judge set Vega-Pizano’s bond at $25,000.
