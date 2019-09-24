Arson
Onarga police arrested Jose A. Diaz Jr., 30, of Onarga, for arson, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to land and violation of an order of protection on Sept. 18. According to a release, Diaz is accused of setting a garage and patio furniture on fire. A judge set Diaz’s bond at $250,000.
Theft
Momence police arrested Nason S. Johnson, 19, of Momence, for aggravated identity theft on Sept. 17. According to a prosecutor, Johnson is accused of using another person’s credit card to make purchases totaling more than $16,000. A judge set Johnson’s bond at $50,000.
Weapons
Bradley police arrested Tori L. Riley, 35, of Kankakee, for felon in possession of a firearm on Sept. 18. According to a prosecutor, Riley was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation. Officers found two 9mm semi weapons during a search of Riley. A judge set Riley’s bond at $150,000.
