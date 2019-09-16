Assault
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested Derrick D. Evans, 31, of Chicago, on a warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery on Sept. 13. According to a Kankakee County Grand Jury Bill of Indictment, the alleged offense occurred on and between Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, 2018. A judge set Evans’ bond at $100,000.
