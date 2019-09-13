Drugs
Manteno police arrested Thomas J. Wood III, 28, of Aroma Park, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 11. According to a prosecutor, Wood was arrested on a traffic warrant. Officers found a bag that contained .19 grams of cocaine, as well as $1,080 in cash when they searched Wood. A judge set Wood’s bond at $25,000.
DUI
Momence police arrested Dean Hassan, 39, of Lake Village, Ind., for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 11. According to a prosecutor, an officer on patrol in the area of Indiana and Gladiolus streets observed vehicles stopped on Gladiolus. The officer then saw a man, covered in blood from a head wound, sitting on a moped in the 200 block of Gladiolus. The officer talked to the man, Hassan. The officer determined Hassan was alcohol impaired. A judge set Hassan’s bond at $3,000.
Residential burglary
Bradley police arrested Juan J. Torres, 28, of Bradley, for residential burglary and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 11. According to a prosecutor, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a home in the 200 block of North Randolph Street. The officers found two male occupants of the home holding a man, Torres, against the wall. They said Torres was inside when they came home. Items from the home were found in a backpack that police found. A judge set Torres’ bond at $40,000.
Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 12:47 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. According to Chief Frank Kosman, officers found spent shell casings in the alley. Later, the driver of a vehicle reported that they had been shot at while in the alley. No one was injured but the vehicle was hit. The case is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!