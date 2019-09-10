DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Robert A. Harris Jr., 37, of Coal City, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 6. According to a prosecutor, a deputy was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on 16000W Road and 5500N Road. The deputy noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Harris as they talked. The deputy determined that Harris showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Harris’ bond at $5,000.
Momence police arrested Clifford A. Porter, 55, of Momence, for driving under the influence with a BAC greater than .08 and driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 6. According to a prosecutor, an officer checked a report of a possible drunk driver in the area of Island Park in Momence. The officer observed a Volkswagen Passat driving across the center line and stopped the vehicle. he talked to the driver, Porter. The officer determined Porter showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Porter’s bond at $25,000.
