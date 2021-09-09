Burglary
Kankakee police investigated a burglary to a business in the 1000 block of North Fifth Avenue on Sept. 8. The business was found unlocked and forced entry was discovered to an interior door. Officers reviewed security video and are attempting to identify the suspects.
Shots fired
Kankakee police responded at 6:16 a.m. Sept. 8 to a report of six shots fired in the area of the 200 block of North Greenwood Avenue. According to a report, officers made contact with a subject who refused to speak with them. Officers found two spent 9mm shell casings in the area.
Theft
On Sept. 7, Kankakee police took a report from a man who had two of his vehicles burglarized overnight in the 1000 block of West Walnut Street .The victim said his wallet was taken from one of the vehicles. It contained cash, credit cards and several personal identification cards. Officers found no forced entry and the victim believes the vehicles were left unsecured.
Kankakee police took a report on Sept. 7 from a resident of Croyden Place that someone entered her unsecured vehicle and took her wallet, which contained cash and her identification.
