Police blotter

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 9:29 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 100 block of South Rosewood Avenue. An officer recovered a spent 9mm shell casing at the intersection of South Rosewood Avenue and East Merchant Street.

Stolen firearm

Kankakee police took a report of a stolen firearm from the owner of a vehicle parked in the 300 block of West Stone Street on Sept. 5. The vehicle owner said he went out to his SUV and found the driver’s door ajar.