Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 9:29 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 100 block of South Rosewood Avenue. An officer recovered a spent 9mm shell casing at the intersection of South Rosewood Avenue and East Merchant Street.
Stolen firearm
Kankakee police took a report of a stolen firearm from the owner of a vehicle parked in the 300 block of West Stone Street on Sept. 5. The vehicle owner said he went out to his SUV and found the driver’s door ajar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.