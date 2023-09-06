Bourbonnais police arrested Lu Minn, 25, of Bourbonnais, on Aug. 29 for the charge of grooming.
According to police reports, Minn contacted the victim via a social media app in January. The victim is a juvenile.
A Kankakee County judge set Minn’s bond at $10,000.
ROBBERY
Kankakee police arrested Dylan Brychta, 30, of Bradley, on Sept. 3 for the charges of robbery and theft.
According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of West Station Street in reference to a robbery. Officers were advised three males had fled the scene on bicycles.
The victim told officers he and a friend were in the basement of a residence in the 500 block of West Station Street when three men wearing masks entered from a side door. The victim said the suspects brandished a gun and attempted to take money from his pocket, the report said.
One of the suspects threatened to shoot him and hit him in the face with a hard object believed to be a gun. The suspects took the victim’s cell phone and a tool box containing tools.
Officers later located Brychta hiding underneath a door at a residence in the 400 block of North Fifth Avenue.
A Kankakee County judge set Brychta’s bond at $75,000.
WEAPON
Kankakee police arrested David Lee Jones Jr., 40, of Kankakee, on Sept. 3 for the charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
According to police reports, Jones was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police for turning at a red light when a visible sign was posted “No Turn on Red” at the intersection of East Court Street and Eastridge Drive. Jones ran from the vehicle but was later apprehended.
A 9 mm firearm was located where Jones had been seated in the back passenger seat, the report said.
A Kankakee County judge set Jones’ bond at $75,000.