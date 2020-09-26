Drugs
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Jamee R. Bilthuis, 29, of Custer Park, on Sept. 21. Bilthuis was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and driving while license suspended. According to Illinois State Police, KAMEG agents conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. Bilthuis was the driver. While checking the vehicle, agents recovered and seized 81 suspected prescription pills, about 174.2 grams of suspected cannabis, and about 7.3 grams of suspected cocaine, according to police. A Kankakee County judge set Bilthuis’ bond at $75,000.
Sexual abuse
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Rasahd J. Higgins, 37, of Kankakee, on Sept. 21 on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and failure to register as a sex offender. According to court records, the victim was under the age of 13. The alleged offenses occurred between April 21, 2018, and Sept. 14, 2020. A judge set Higgins’ bond at $500,000.
Kankakee police arrested Anthony V. Sessions, 65, of Kankakee, on Sept. 18. Sessions was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. According to court documents, the victim was under the age of 13. The alleged offenses occurred between Dec. 24, 2011, and Dec. 31, 2016. A judge set Sessions’ bond at $100,000.
Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Terry R. Houston, 34, of Kankakee, was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. According to police, an officer conducted a traffic stop of a mo-ped at 12:20 a.m. Sept. 23. Houston was a passenger. He was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and a controlled substance, according to police. A judge set Houston’s bond at $100,000.
Kankakee police arrested Qi Shaun T. Jefferson, 21, of Kankakee, on Sept. 24 on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm. According to police, at 10:44 p.m. Sept. 24, an officer conducted a traffic stop of a Pontiac G6 driven by Jefferson for an equipment violation. With the assistance of an Illinois State Police K-9 unit, a loaded handgun was located in the vehicle, according to police. A judge set Jefferson’s bond at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!