DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff's police arrested Christian D. Mitchell, 33, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on Sept. 1. According to a police report, at 3:09 a.m., deputies stopped Mitchell for a traffic violation in Pembroke Township. During the stop, according to police, a deputy smelled the odor of raw cannabis coming from inside the car. The deputy said Mitchell showed signs of drug impairment. A judge released Mitchell on a recognizance bond.
