DUI
Bradley police arrested Brett E. Magruder, 26, of Bradley, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 15. According to a police report, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 500 block of North Kinzie Avenue. The officer talked to the vehicle’s driver, Magruder. The officer said he believed Magruder to be under the influence of alcohol.
Bradley police arrested Erik C. Thomas, 30, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on Sept. 15. According to a police report, an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Thomas in the 900 block of North Kinzie Avenue. The officer said the odor of burnt cannabis was detected and during a search of the vehicle an unsealed bud of suspect cannabis was found in the center console area. The officer said he believed Thomas to be under the influence of drug.
