Drugs
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Benjamin N. Rish, 43, of Kankakee, and charged him with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and illegal possession of ammunition by a felon on Oct. 4. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, Rish sold $40 worth of cocaine during a controlled purchase by KAMEG on Oct. 4. Ammunition was recovered during a search Oct. 5 of Rish’s residence, according to police. A judge set Rish’s bond at $100,000.
Forgery
Momence police arrested Christopher Goeltzer, 30, of Grant Park, and charged him with forgery on Oct. 5. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, Goeltzer stole five checks from a lockbox and one from a business. Between Aug. 23 and 31, he altered the checks, ranging from $55 to $1,000, and deposited them into his bank account, the office reported.I A judge set Goeltzer’s bond at $5,000.
Stolen vehicle
A man told Kankakee police his vehicle was stolen in the 1500 block of West Court Street on Oct. 5. The victim said he left his vehicle running and went into a business to get a cup of coffee. On the way out of the business, he saw someone was driving away in his vehicle.
Kankakee police investigated an accident at Station Street and Chicago Avenue at 2:01 p.m. Oct. 5. According to police, the owner of the vehicle said he left it running in the eastern alley in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue while he went inside a residence. A witness saw a person get into the running vehicle and drive off. A witness pursued the vehicle until it crashed at Chicago Avenue and Station Street. The suspect ran from the area.
Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Tanairi Cintora, 30, and charged her with aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm on Oct. 6. According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of Prospect Avenue at 7:47 a.m. for a domestic battery case and possible shots fired. Officers say they talked with Cintora, who said the brother of her girlfriend was arguing with them. She said that the man put her in a chokehold but she was able to break free. The male juvenile ran from the house, according to police. Cintora said she grabbed a gun and fired two shots at the male, police say. A judge set Cintora’s bond at $50,000. The juvenile was charged with aggravated domestic battery.
