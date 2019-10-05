Burglary
Bradley police arrested Jamie R. Garcia, 27, of Kankakee, for residential burglary Oct. 2. According to a prosecutor, the owner of a home saw Garcia force his way into her home at about 2 p.m. Garcia was caught after a short pursuit. Garcia dropped a knapsack as he fled. It had several items from the victim’s home inside it. A judge set Garcia’s bond at $100,000.
DUI
Bradley police arrested Brian C. Conway, 41, of Bourbonnais, for driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 on Oct. 4. According to a report, at about 4:27 a.m. an officer observed a northbound vehicle on South Schuyler Avenue traveling above the posted speed limit. The officer talked to the driver, Conway. Conway showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Bradley police arrested Jonathan R. Folgers, 31, of Bourbonnais, for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 3. According to a report, at about 4:42 a.m. an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle parked on Potomac Place and Armour Road parked within 30 feet of a stop sign/intersection. The officer talked to the driver, Folgers. Folgers showed signs of drug impairment.
