Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Vernon M. Griffith, 33, of Kankakee, for delivery of a controlled substance on Oct. 5. According to a prosecutor, on five separate occasions between May and September of this year, Griffith is alleged to have sold cocaine to a confidential informant. A judge set Griffith’s bond at $150,000.
