Burglary
Kankakee police arrested Cortez M. Stevenson, 35, of Kankakee, for burglary to a motor vehicle on Oct. 6. According to a prosecutor, at approximately 10:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South McMullen Drive for a possible burglary. Witnesses saw a man, identified as Stevenson, check one vehicle to see if it was unlocked. He then went to a vehicle in a parking lot and was seen rummaging through the vehicle. Witnesses saw Stevenson with a pillow case and told investigators Stevenson tossed some items into the Kankakee River from the Washington Avenue bridge. A judge set Stevenson’s bond at $25,000.
DUI
Bradley police arrested Samuel M. Memenga, 26, of Bourbonnais, for driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 7. According to a report, at 2:34 a.m., an officer observed a man sleeping or passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked near the entrance of a business in the 200 block of North Kennedy Drive. The officer talked to the driver, Memenga. Memenga showed signs of alcohol impairment. During a search of the vehicle, a bag with suspected cocaine was found in the center console. A judge released him on a $5,000 recognizance bond for the DUI charge. On the drug charge, a judge released him on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Robert H. Gear, 57, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing justice on Oct. 6. According to a prosecutor, a deputy on patrol was at Court Street and North Cottage Avenue in Kankakee when a vehicle tried to merge from a turn lane into the lane the deputy was traveling. That vehicle almost sideswiped a vehicle in front of the deputy. The deputy talked to the driver, Gear. Gear showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Gear’s bond at $5,000.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Dustin M. Behrends, 22, of Cabery, for driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to property on Oct. 4. Behrends posted the required bond and was released from Iroquois County Jail.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Stephanie S. Stebbins, 44, of Milford, for driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding and resisting arrest on Oct. 3. Stebbins posted the required bond and was released from Iroquois County Jail.
Milford police arrested Ricky E. Condon, 42, of Gilman, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 3. Condon posted the required bond and was released from Iroquois County Jail.
Robbery
Bradley police arrested Matthew G. Howell Jr., 22, of Bradley, for armed robbery on Oct. 4. According to a prosecutor, While at a home in the 100 block of North Douglas Avenue, Howell got into an argument with four individuals about his wallet missing. Howell pulled a gun on the individuals, punching one of them. Howell fled the house but was apprehended a short time later. A .22 caliber starter pistol was recovered. A judge set his bond at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!