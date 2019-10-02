DUI
Kankakee County Sheriff's police arrested William Crubaugh, 48, of Joliet, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 30. According to a prosecutor, Crubaugh was the driver of a vehicle that crashed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. A deputy determined Crubaugh was alcohol impaired. A judge released Crubaugh on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Bourbonnais police arrested Robert McCullough III, 39 of Chicago for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 28. According to a report, an officer was dispatched to the area of Bourbonnais Parkway (6000N Road) and U.S. Route 45/52 at approximately 11:02 p.m. for a reckless driver complaint. The officer found a driver, McCullough, asleep behind the wheel at the intersection of Bourbonnais Parkway and U.S. Route 45/52. The officer determined McCullough to be alcohol impaired.
Kankakee police arrested Antoine C. Pittman, 58, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08 and driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 27. According to a prosecutor, officers stopped the vehicle after they observed it swerving in its lane. The officer determined Pittman to be alcohol impaired. A judge released Pittman on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Bourbonnais arrested police Leslie E. Thompson, 34, of Manteno, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 27. According to a report, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding. The officer spoke with the driver, Thompson. The officer determined Thompson to be alcohol impaired.
Bourbonnais police arrested Kenneth E. Schultz III, 36, of Bourbonnais, for driving under the influence of alcohol with BAC greater than .08, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident on Sept. 25. According to a report, an officer responded to a hit-and-run accident on Kim Drive. The officer spoke to the driver, Schultz. The officer determined Schultz to be alcohol impaired. Schultz posted the required bond and was released.
Theft
Iroquois County Sheriff's police arrested Juan Perez, 22, of Gilman, for theft on Sept. 30. He is accused of stealing a vehicle.
