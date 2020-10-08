DUI
Bradley police arrested James T. Tsirikos, 21, of Kankakee, on Oct. 6. Tsirikos was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney for driving under the influence of drug. According to police, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding (76 mph in a 45 mph zone) on Illinois Route 50 at 11:44 p.m. The officer spoke with the driver, Tsirikos. The officer determined Tsirikos to be under the influence of drug (cannabis). A judge set Tsirikos’ bond at $5,000.
