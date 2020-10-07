DUI
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Dyann C. Moore, 57, of Hartford, Mich., and charged her with driving under the influence of drugs on Oct. 5. A trooper responded to a report of a property-damage accident involving a truck tractor semi-trailer on northbound Interstate 57 near mile marker 323 near Manteno at 10:29 p.m. Oct. 5. A preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle ran off the roadway in the center median and overturned on its side. The trooper said Moore showed signs of drug intoxication, according to police. A judge set her bond at $10,000.
Bradley police arrested Recco L. Austin, 43, of Urbana on Oct. 6. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney charged Austin with driving under the influence of drugs and obstructing identification. According to police, Austin was the driver of a vehicle stopped on Kinzie Avenue at about 1 a.m. The officer smelled the odor of burnt cannabis coming from inside the vehicle, according to police, who said Austin refused to submit to field sobriety tests. A judge released Austin on $5,000 recognizance bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!