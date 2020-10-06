Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Larry J. Frantz III, 29, of Kankakee, on Oct. 4. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney charged Frantz with possession of a weapon by a felon. According to police, officers stopped a vehicle. Frantz was found to have a handgun in his waistband. A judge set Frantz’s bond at $50,000.
Kankakee police arrested Andre D. Glass, 26, of Kankakee, on Oct. 3. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney charged Glass with possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting a peace officer. According to police, officers responded at 4 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of West Station Street. They stopped a vehicle on East Hickory Street at South Schuyler Avenue. Glass was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat. Glass ran but was taken into custody in the 400 block of South Harrison Avenue, according to police. A judge set Glass’ bond at $75,000.
