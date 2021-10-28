Armed robbery
Kankakee police investigated an attempted robbery at 10:59 p.m. Oct. 21 at a business in the 1600 block of East Court Street. Employees said a man who appeared young and wearing a face mask entered the business. He displayed a handgun to an employee at the counter. The suspect aborted the robbery after seeing two other employees come out of the office. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.
Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Michael P. Dilts, 25, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to police, at 2:59 a.m. Oct. 25, an officer was dispatched to the 2100 block of South Schuyler Avenue for a gunshot victim. The officer talked to the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh. The victim said he was at a house in the 1700 of South Kensington Avenue around 3 p.m. The victim said he and Dilts got into a verbal argument. Dilts then took a gun and shot the victim in the thigh. Dilts then fled. The victim said Dilts’ father drove him to a house in the 2100 block of South Schuyler. The victim contacted police and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Dilts fled but was later arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s police. A judge set Dilts’ bond at $200,000.
