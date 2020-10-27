Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Mararita C. Vargas, 33, of Kankakee, on charges of armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 24. According to police, officers stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of North Schuyler Avenue after observing a subject known to them as having a suspended driver’s license. Officers say they located a loaded handgun and narcotics in a purse belonging to Vargas that was in the vehicle. A judge set Vargas’ bond at $75,000.
