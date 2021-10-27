Armed robbery
Kankakee police investigated an armed robbery at 9:12 p.m. Oct. 21 at a business in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue. An officer spoke to two employees, who said while working the counter, a male in his 20s approached the counter. He showed a gun and demanded the employees open the cash drawer and place cash and cigarettes in a bag. The suspect then fled from the store.
Kankakee police investigated an attempted robbery at 10:59 p.m. Oct. 21 at a business in the 1600 block of East Court Street. Employees said a man who appeared young and wearing a face mask entered the business. He displayed a handgun to an employee at the counter. The suspect aborted the robbery after seeing two other employees come out of the office. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.
