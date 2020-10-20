DUI
Bradley police arrested Raymond C. Denoyer, Jr., 52, of Bradley, on Oct. 17. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney charged Denoyer with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. According to a police report, officers were called to the area of Schuyler Avenue and Brookmont Boulevard in reference to a DUI complaint. Officers located the suspect vehicle in the 200 Block of South Randolph Avenue where it was observed striking the curb and then hit a parked car. The vehicle was stopped and contact was made with the driver, Denoyer. The report said Denoyer showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Shots fired
At about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, Kankakee police officers heard shots in the area of the 800 block of East Chestnut Street. Upon checking the area, they located an occupied vehicle in an alley on the 1200 block of East Chestnut. The vehicle had bullet damage. The occupant advised that he had been shot at while driving in the area, but did not provide further information. The case is under investigation.
Weapons
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Donte D. Fizer, 22, of Champaign, on Oct. 17. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney charged him with armed violence, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (30 to 500 grams), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm with defaced serial number,. According to a police report, a trooper stopped a vehicle for only having one headlight activated on Interstate 57 at mile marker 320 at 8:44 p.m. Fizer was the driver and lone occupant. A search of the vehicle found a backpack, which contained 11 baggies of cannabis that weighed 75 grams. A handgun was also recovered. A judge set Fizer’s bond at $100,000.
Kankakee police arrested Timothy J. Houston, 19, of Kankakee, on Oct. 17. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney charged Houston with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to police, at 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 17, officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on the 400 block of North Rosewood Avenue. A passenger, Houston, exited the car and ran through yards. While pursuing him, officers observed him discard a handgun in a yard on the 300 block of North Greenwood Avenue. Officers took him into custody on the 600 block of East Locust Street The handgun was recovered and was found to have been reported stolen. A judge set Houston’s bond at $25,000.
Kankakee police arrested Jawan D.S. Drew, 21, of Kankakee, on Oct. 16.The Kankakee County State’s Attorney charged Drew with felon in possession of a firearm. According to police, at about 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers approached an occupied vehicle parked illegally on the 400 block of South Poplar Avenue. The front seat passenger, Drew, exited the van and ran. Officers pursued him and observed him drop a handgun before taking him into custody on the 500 block of South Osborn Avenue. A judge set Drew’s bond at $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!