DUI
Bradley police arrested Anthony J. Fisk, 40, of Bourbonnais, on charges of driving under the influence of combination of drugs and alcohol, possession of methamphetamine and open alcohol container Oct. 8. According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. after a registration search revealed the owner of the vehicle, Elysia M. Lanning, 39, of Bourbonnais, had an active Kankakee County warrant. Lanning was a front seat passenger, and Fisk was the driver. Fisk showed signs of impairment, according to the police report, which also showed a search of the vehicle found a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Lanning was arrested on the warrant and a charge possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!