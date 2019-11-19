Sexual abuse
Bourbonnais police arrested Bryan E. Schmidt, 41, of Momence, on a charge of criminal sexual abuse and battery on Nov. 9. According to a report, an officer was dispatched to a Jordan Drive residence about an intoxicated subject causing problems. Police say Schmidt inappropriately touched a woman and a teen girl. A judge set Schmidt’s bond at $50,000.
DUI
Bradley police arrested Dominic D. Johnson Sr., 33, of Kankakee, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice and driving on a revoked license on Nov. 11. According to a report, an officer was dispatched to Circle K, 575 S. Kennedy Drive, in regard to an unruly person. The officer reported that he spoke with Johnson, who was driving a Dodge Journey and showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Bourbonnais police arrested Tyler N. Modglin, 33, of Rantoul, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol with intoxicating compound/drug on Nov. 11. According to a report, an officer observed a Dodge pickup truck traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on U.S. Route 45/52. The officer stopped the pickup and spoke with the driver, Modglin. Modglin showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 400 block of South Indiana Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Spent shell casings were found in the east alley. There are no suspects at this time, police say.
