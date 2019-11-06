DUI
Bourbonnais police arrested Ellen M. Gilbert, 30, of St, Joseph, Ill., for driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 4. According to a prosecutor, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding. The officer spoke to the driver, Gilbert. Gilbert showed signs of alcohol impairment. During a search of Gilbert's vehicle, a bag of suspected cocaine was found. A judge released Gilbert on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
