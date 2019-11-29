DUI
Bradley police arrested Bobby G. Johnson, 35, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license on Nov. 22. An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Kinzie Avenue for a possible accident, according to a report. The driver of one of the vehicles said his vehicle was rear ended by Johnson’s. The officer found Johnson showing signs of alcohol impairment.
Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Halston A. Love, 31, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Nov. 26. According to police, at 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the area of North Hobbie Avenue and East Mulberry Street. Police found Love, who admitted to having a loaded handgun. A judge set Love’s bail at $9,000.
