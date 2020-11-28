Drugs
Kankakee police arrested Siemon T. Moore, 42, of Chicago and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked. According to police, at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24, officers initiated contact with the two occupants of a silver Buick passenger car parked on the 1200 block of South Fourth Avenue and observed an open alcohol beverage container in the vehicle. Upon further checking, officers say they found baggies containing a white powder substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
