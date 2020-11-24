Sexual assault
Bourbonnais police arrested Jonathon E. Klasen, 36, of Bourbonnais, and charged him with predatory sexual assault, child pornography and domestic battery on Nov. 19. A Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney said the victim was under the age of 13. A judge set Klasen’s bond at $500,000.
Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Andrew Hancock, 35, of Kankakee, on Nov. 20. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney charged Hancock with armed violence, felon possessing a weapon and possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams). Police said at 3:10 p.m. Nov. 20 they responded to a man asleep at the wheel of a car parked on the 500 block of West Williams Street. Officers located Hancock alone and asleep in the car. Officers found in the car a loaded revolver and a plastic bag containing a substance believed to be a narcotic.
