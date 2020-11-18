Sexual assault
Bradley police arrested Teonne J. Randolph Jr., 20, and charged him with criminal sexual assault on Nov. 15. According to police, a woman reported she was assaulted by Randolph. The victim had friends over at her mother’s house. The victim said Randolph was asleep on the couch when she went to sleep in her bedroom. She said she awoke to find Randolph on top of her.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Douglas E. Brown, 51, of Woodland, and charged him with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse on Nov. 9. A judge set Brown’s bond at $10,000.
