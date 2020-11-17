Battery
Bradley police arrested Michael T. Underwood, 38, of Bradley, on charges of aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 and domestic battery on Nov. 6. According to police, the mother of a 1-year-old child called police after finding a bruise on the child’s buttocks while changing the child’s diaper. She said Underwood babysat her two children while she was at work. A judge set Underwood’s bond at $25,000.
Burglary
Iroquois County Sheriff’s police and Milford police arrested Jordan Finazzi, 29, of Rossville, on charges of burglary and possession of a motor vehicle on Nov. 11. According to a release, police investigated a burglary and theft of a motor vehicle that occurred during the early morning hours at a Milford business. Finazzi was taken into custody and the vehicle recovered at a gas station in Tilton in Vermilion County. A judge set Finazzi’s bond at $50,000.
Fraud
Bradley police arrested Donald P. Francouer, 58, of Kankakee, on charges of possession of identification to defraud, possession of stolen checks and forgery on Nov. 14. According to a police report, officers were called to Midland Bank on North Street for a suspected fraud in progress at the drive-thru. Police stopped Francouer, who was attempting to cash checks totaling $600 made out to another person. Francouer was in possession of the victim’s car the checks and the victim’s identification, according to police. Francouer said he was asked to cash the checks for a third party.
Sexual assault
Bradley police arrested Teonne J. Randolph Jr., 20, and charged him with criminal sexual assault on Nov. 15. According to police, a woman reported she was assaulted by Randolph. The victim had friends over at her mother’s house. The victim said Randolph was asleep on the couch when she went to sleep in her bedroom. She said she awoke to find Randolph on top of her.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Douglas E. Brown, 51, of Woodland, and charged him with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse on Nov. 9. A judge set Brown’s bond at $10,000.
