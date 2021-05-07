Aggravated battery
Kankakee police arrested Cleveland J. Parker Jr., 51, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated battery on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to a road rage incident that occurred on U.S. Route 45/52 in which drivers of two vehicles began arguing as they were traveling along the highway. Both drivers stopped and continued their argument. During the argument, police say, Parker struck the other driver twice with a small baseball bat.
Armed robbery
Kankakee police arrested a 17-year-old male on May 4 and charged him with armed robbery and resisting arrest. According to police, a juvenile reported he was robbed at about 1 p.m. May 4 in the 600 block of West Henry Street. The victim said he was approached by a young man who displayed a weapon and demanded money. The victim gave the robber his iPhone and money. At 8:30 p.m., officers located the suspect in the 8700 block of North Harrison Avenue and took him into custody.
