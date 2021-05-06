Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Kelvonte L. Bell, 22, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon and possession of a firearm on Sunday. According to police, officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of North Greenwood Avenue for a traffic violation. Bell was a front-seat passenger in the car. During a search of the vehicle, officers reported they found a loaded weapon under the front passenger seat. The gun had been reported stolen in Kankakee, according to police. The driver was issued traffic violations and released. A judge set Bell’s bond at $125,000.
