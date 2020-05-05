Shots fired
At about 2:45 a.m. May 2, Kankakee police officers responded to the 400 block of South Osborne Avenue for a report of shots fired. An officer observed and stopped a vehicle leaving the area on East Merchant Street and South Sibley Avenue. The officer located a loaded 9-mm handgun under the front passenger seat. Two 16-year-old juveniles in the vehicle were taken into custody and charged with weapon offenses.
Stabbing
Kankakee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at about 4:30 p.m. May 2 in the area of Hobbie Avenue and East Oak Street. Police were called to a local hospital in regards to a 28-year-old man being treated for a stab wound. The victim said he was walking when an unknown subject started a fight with him. The victim was stabbed during the fight. The case remains under investigation.
