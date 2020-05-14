DUI
Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Marshall Bolden 64, of Chicago, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license on Tuesday. According to police, Bolden’s vehicle was called in as a reckless driver on Interstate 57. His vehicle exited at the Kankakee 308 exit. A trooper observed the vehicle at the Speedway gas station on Riverstone Parkway in Kankakee and approached the vehicle and spoke with Bolden. Bolden showed signs of drug impairment, according to police. A search of the vehicle and of Bolden revealed an unknown amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia, police reports say.
