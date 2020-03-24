Sexual assault
Kankakee police arrested Timothy Gildreath, 39, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated criminal sexual assault, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault and domestic battery on March 18. According to court documents, Gilreath is accused of multiple sexual incidents involving two juveniles under the age of 18. The domestic battery involved a third individual. A judge set Gilreath’s bond at $2 million.
