Shots fired
Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at a vehicle in the area of West Jeffery Street between Third and Fourth avenues at 1:30 a.m. March 8. Officers stopped a vehicle and a subject was arrested. Anyone with video or further information can contact Kankakee police at 815-933-3321. A Kankakee officer on patrol heard shots fired at about 5:05 a.m. March 8. Upon investigating, he found spent shell casings in the intersection of Stone Street and North Eighth Avenue. There were no known injuries or damage at this time.
DUI
Bourbonnais police arrested Selena T. Perez, 24, of Kankakee, and was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a police officer and aggravated assault of a police officer on March 7. According to a police report, an officer stopped a vehicle that’s lights were not on. The officer spoke with the driver, Perez. The officer said the Perez showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Weapons
Kankakee police arrested Alexis Calderon, 18, of Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated use of a weapon on March 8. According to police, officers stopped a vehicle on Waldron Road at Baker Street. The odor of cannabis was smelled and the vehicle searched. A loaded 9mm pistol was found between the front passenger seat and the center console. Police said the handgun was reported stolen in Kankakee in 2017. A judge set Calderon’s bond at $10,000.
