Sexual assault
Kankakee police arrested Rodriguez T. Jones, 34, of Kankakee, and charged him with predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 on March 18. According to a prosecutor, Jones is accused of incidents that occurred between Dec. 9, 2018, and June 30, 2019. A judge set Jones’ bond at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!