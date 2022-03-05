By Daily Journal staff report
Fleeing police
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested DeBraun L. Lewis-Mayo, 24, of Bourbonnais, on March 2 and charged him with aggravated fleeing police, resisting a peace officer and reckless driving. According to a police report, at approximately 2:52 a.m., deputies on patrol were traveling south on East 1000South Road approaching South 12000East Road when they observed a car that was increasing speed (70 mph in a 55 mph zone). The deputies stopped the car but the driver, Lewis-Mayo, refused to exit the vehicle, according to police. He turned the car around and fled east on East 1000South Road. According to the report, Lewis-Mayo’s vehicle was clocked going 135 mph. Deputies found the car in a ditch on South 13000East Road but Lewis-Mayo was not in the vehicle. He was located running in a field, police say. He eventually walked to the roadway and was taken into custody, police say. A Kankakee County judge set Lewis-Mayo’s bond at $100,000.
Commented
