Drugs
Manteno police arrested Joseph L. Daniels, 41, of Bradley, on March 27 and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. According to police, an officer was dispatched to the area of Locust and Baker streets for a check of a person in a vehicle in the roadway. The officer talked to the driver, who the officer learned was driving with a suspended license. A search of Daniels and the interior of the vehicle resulted in cocaine and oxycodone, according to police. A judge released Daniels on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Manteno police arrested Thomas J. Woods III, 29, of Manteno, on March 26 and charged him with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. According to police, an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle Woods was driving. The officer learned Woods was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for a driving offense. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a bag containing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine, according to police. A judge set Woods’ bond at $75,000.
