Assault
Bourbonnais police arrested China S. Richardson, 27, of Kankakee, on March 23 and charged her with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. According to a police report, Richardson attempted multiple times to hit the victim with her vehicle in the 100 block of North Stadium Drive during a domestic situation on March 21. Richardson fled the scene before police arrived, police say. A judge set Richardson’s bond at $25,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.