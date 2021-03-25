Sexual assault
Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Corvez Felton, 26, of Kankakee, on March 17 and charged him with criminal sexual assault that occurred in March 2019. A judge set Felton’s bond at $250,000.
Kankakee police arrested Oscar Frantz, 25, of Bourbonnais, on March 19 and charged him with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child that police say occurred between Jan. 17, 2016, and Jan. 16, 2017. A judge set Frantz’s bond at $75,000.
