Shots fired
Kankakee police responded to shots fired in the 400 block of South Chicago Avenue at approximately 3:35 p.m. June 5. Upon arrival, officers discovered a parked vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling north. Witnesses said the driver of the offending vehicle fled. Several shell casings were located in the area. Two parked vehicles sustained damage.
Kankakee police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Chicago Avenue for shots fired. Once on scene, an officer observed two vehicles in the roadway that appeared to have crashed into each other but the drivers fled the scene. The officer located spent shell casings in front of a residence in the block. The officer spoke to a witness who stated he heard the accident and then shortly he heard gunshots but he did not see anything. The officer found two vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. Both were unoccupied.
Weapons
Kankakee police attempted to stop a vehicle at East Hickory Street and South Indiana Avenue at approximately 2:15 a.m. June 5. The vehicle refused to stop at which time a firearm was tossed out a window, according to police. Officers recovered the firearm. Later that morning, a vehicle matching the description was reported stolen from the 500 block of North Cottage Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.