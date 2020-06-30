Robbery
Kankakee police investigated an armed robbery of a pizza delivery man at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Gordon Avenue. Police said the victim was delivering a pizza when an unknown subject armed with a long gun approached him and took a small amount of cash before fleeing on foot. The house where the delivery was to take place was vacant.
