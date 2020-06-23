DUI
Bradley police arrested Valerie E. Ranieri, 39, of Bourbonnais, and charged her with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice, battery and endangering a child on June 21. According to a prosecutor, Bradley police were called to a home on Pheasant Drive for a report of a battery at 5:26 a.m. They took the report there and were told by witnesses that Ranieri drove off with her juvenile daughter in the vehicle. The officer went to locate Ranieri at her address on Monarch Street in Bradley. Ranieri was found in the driver seat of her vehicle. The officer said Ranieri showed signs of alcohol impairment. Ranieri refused all chemical testing, according to police reports. A judge set Ranieri’s bond at $10,000.
